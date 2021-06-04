Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at TD Securities

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LB. CIBC reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$44.67.

Shares of LB opened at C$44.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.09. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million. Analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.9100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

