Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective on the stock.

LON:SHG opened at GBX 16 ($0.21) on Thursday. Shanta Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £167.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.41.

In other news, insider Eric Zurrin sold 2,045,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £265,939.44 ($347,451.58).

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

