Lincoln National Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

Lincoln National has raised its dividend payment by 37.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $70.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.63.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.