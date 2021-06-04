Lincoln National Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.
Lincoln National has raised its dividend payment by 37.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $70.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.63.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
