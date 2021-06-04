Litecoin Plus Reaches Market Cap of $209,681.04 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $209,681.04 and approximately $105.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0762 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 25.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,982.14 or 1.00238315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00041028 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011416 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00082935 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001065 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008347 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

