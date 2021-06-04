Lithium Americas’ (LAC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$28.50.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Shares of LAC opened at C$18.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.55. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$5.31 and a 12-month high of C$36.60. The company has a current ratio of 98.92, a quick ratio of 98.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -47.30.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.01. Analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$215,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 899,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,136,707.08.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.