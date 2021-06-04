LockTrip Trading Up 19.1% Over Last Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One LockTrip coin can now be bought for approximately $8.12 or 0.00021830 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LockTrip has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $121.41 million and approximately $112,980.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

