Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,959,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,100 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 4.09% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $45,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 580.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 94,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after buying an additional 53,103 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.53. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

