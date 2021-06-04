Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,608 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.07% of Everbridge worth $48,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $109,000.

EVBG stock opened at $111.86 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVBG. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

