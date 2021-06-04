Lordstown Motors (RIDE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/28/2021 – Lordstown Motors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio. “

5/28/2021 – Lordstown Motors is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Lordstown Motors had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

5/25/2021 – Lordstown Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Lordstown Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Lordstown Motors was downgraded by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

5/20/2021 – Lordstown Motors was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/19/2021 – Lordstown Motors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio. “

4/28/2021 – Lordstown Motors had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

4/22/2021 – Lordstown Motors was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

4/20/2021 – Lordstown Motors is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Lordstown Motors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio. “

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $13.15 on Friday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.08.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,954,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,357,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,093,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $24,574,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $22,909,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

