Lordstown Motors (RIDE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/28/2021 – Lordstown Motors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio. “
- 5/28/2021 – Lordstown Motors is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/26/2021 – Lordstown Motors had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.
- 5/25/2021 – Lordstown Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2021 – Lordstown Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2021 – Lordstown Motors was downgraded by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.
- 5/20/2021 – Lordstown Motors was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 5/19/2021 – Lordstown Motors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio. “
- 4/28/2021 – Lordstown Motors had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.
- 4/22/2021 – Lordstown Motors was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.
- 4/20/2021 – Lordstown Motors is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – Lordstown Motors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio. “
NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $13.15 on Friday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.08.
Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
