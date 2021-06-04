Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Director Sells $548,080.26 in Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $773,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,554 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after buying an additional 2,240,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $161,644,000 after buying an additional 52,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $99,381,000 after buying an additional 176,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

