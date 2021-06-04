Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) EVP Sells $2,906,190.18 in Stock

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.30 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.09 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
