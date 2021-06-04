Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.2% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $190.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.09 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

