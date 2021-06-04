Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Announces Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10-1.15 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.52-6.65 EPS.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $317.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.79. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.41.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

