Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 45,104.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,706,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703,128 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $22,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593,568 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 39,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,962,249. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

