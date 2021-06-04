MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy Sells 4,527 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -823.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $9,022,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $20,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

