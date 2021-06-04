MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Down to $30.36

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.36, but opened at $29.25. MacroGenics shares last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 10,870 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

