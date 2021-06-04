Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,139,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $47,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,927,000 after buying an additional 644,039 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,673,000 after purchasing an additional 592,933 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Magnite by 12,327.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,176 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Magnite by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 703,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $2,731,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,059,558 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

