Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $84.71 Average PT from Analysts

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.71.
MBUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.87. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $4,490,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
