Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $84.71 Average PT from Analysts

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.71.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.87. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $4,490,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.