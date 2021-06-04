Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $229.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $447.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.24.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.