Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $365.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.75. The stock has a market cap of $362.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

