Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Has $37.56 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 961,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,249 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 7.2% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $37,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.63. 421,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,887,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $192.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.61.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.