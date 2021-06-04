Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,252 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 165,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CM traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.49. 2,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,080. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $120.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.2051 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.