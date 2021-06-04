Marlin (POND) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.56 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $62.88 million and approximately $10.56 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00067517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.97 or 0.00295367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00245080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.07 or 0.01152141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,997.01 or 1.00278635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

