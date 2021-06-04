Martin Investment Management LLC Purchases 852 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. VeriSign accounts for approximately 1.4% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 66.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.70, for a total transaction of $132,224.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,365,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.17, for a total transaction of $1,303,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,480 shares in the company, valued at $179,269,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $7,109,743. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of VRSN traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,047. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $226.18.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

