Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $682,000 Investment in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLSN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 29.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nielsen during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Shares of NLSN opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.