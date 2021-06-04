Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $813,000 Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,877 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $104,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 279.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after purchasing an additional 531,397 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

NYSE:TREX opened at $94.65 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.47. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

