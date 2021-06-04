Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 41,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in First Horizon by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,565,000 after purchasing an additional 686,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Horizon by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,950,000 after purchasing an additional 852,699 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in First Horizon by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares in the company, valued at $22,317,582.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

