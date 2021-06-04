Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 27,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.72.

LPLA stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.27 and a 52 week high of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.28.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $7,417,108.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,513 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,359 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.