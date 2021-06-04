Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NWL opened at $28.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist increased their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

