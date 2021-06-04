Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,537,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 62,611 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,523,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,940,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,771,000 after purchasing an additional 262,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

NYSE NCLH opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.45. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

