Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in The Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $6,345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Mosaic by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after buying an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in The Mosaic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,759,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in The Mosaic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in The Mosaic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,482,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after buying an additional 71,622 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

NYSE:MOS opened at $37.39 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. HSBC downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.66.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.