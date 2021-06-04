Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 23,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 167.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $84.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

