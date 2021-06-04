Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $22.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Mattel by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. 71,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,976. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.52. Mattel has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

