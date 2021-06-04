Max Munn Acquires 5,000 Shares of Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Stock

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) President Max Munn acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $43,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Max Munn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Max Munn sold 4,000 shares of Applied UV stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $33,520.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Max Munn sold 6,000 shares of Applied UV stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $44,520.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Max Munn acquired 5,000 shares of Applied UV stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,150.00.

Applied UV stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,104. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Applied UV, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $89.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied UV in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Applied UV in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied UV in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 2.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States and internationally. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed art, and vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

