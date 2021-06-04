McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in McAfee by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in McAfee by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in McAfee by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCFE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,325. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McAfee will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

