Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 20.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 98.8% in the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 8.1% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 19.7% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.03. The stock had a trading volume of 75,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,509. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.