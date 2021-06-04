MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.74.

Shares of MEG stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.93. 1,258,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,138. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.06. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.03.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.0899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,837.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

