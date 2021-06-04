Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MEGGF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS MEGGF remained flat at $$7.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65. Meggitt has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $7.06.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

