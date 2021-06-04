Memetic / PepeCoin Price Tops $0.0610 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $4,256.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.40 or 0.00517593 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004279 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00022322 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.76 or 0.01381225 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

