Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Cut by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 334,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,798,538. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

