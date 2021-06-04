Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Mercury Systems posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $66.29. The company had a trading volume of 211,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,381. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.98. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $92.98.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $527,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,844 shares of company stock valued at $919,134. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 39.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

