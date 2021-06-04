Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $1.04. Meta Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.22. 3,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,626. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

