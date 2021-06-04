Method Finance (MTHD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $56,082.00

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0760 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. Method Finance has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $56,082.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Method Finance has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00078698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00024459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.84 or 0.01018087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,748.37 or 0.10126737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052121 BTC.

About Method Finance

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,096,930 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

