MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0193 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
NYSE:CIF opened at $2.97 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
