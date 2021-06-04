MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0193 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE:CIF opened at $2.97 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.