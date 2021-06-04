Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 6,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 957,662 shares in the company, valued at $59,432,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.77. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

