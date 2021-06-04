MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $17.95

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.95, but opened at $18.64. MicroVision shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 178,277 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MVIS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.20 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 85.01% and a negative net margin of 711.00%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroVision by 592.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,397 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MicroVision by 307.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,657,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,428 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,380,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MicroVision by 220.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 399,444 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MicroVision during the first quarter valued at about $5,042,000. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

