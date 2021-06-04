MintMe.com Coin Hits Market Cap of $487,652.24 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 44.4% against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $487,652.24 and $1,306.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,496.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.20 or 0.07385317 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $681.84 or 0.01818440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.70 or 0.00487260 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00177567 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.07 or 0.00776264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.00468351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.62 or 0.00423031 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

