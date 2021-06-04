Mission Wealth Management LP Has $222,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 993.9% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 331,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 301,154 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $621,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $35.88 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.