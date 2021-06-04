Mission Wealth Management LP Has $275,000 Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after acquiring an additional 82,405 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after acquiring an additional 157,941 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

BX opened at $92.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $94.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.40.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

