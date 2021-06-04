Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $350,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 581.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Shares of TER opened at $128.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

